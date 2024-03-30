Saturday, March 30, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. After Kejriwal's arrest, AAP leader Kailash Gahlot summoned by probe agency in liquor policy case

After Kejriwal's arrest, AAP leader Kailash Gahlot summoned by probe agency in liquor policy case

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were arrested by the ED in the case earlier and they are in judicial custody.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Nivedita Dash
New Delhi
Updated on: March 30, 2024 10:35 IST
Delhi minister Kailash Gehlot
Image Source : PTI Delhi minister Kailash Gehlot

Delhi minister and AAP leader Kailash Gahlot has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in liquor policy case, says sources. The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

Gahlot (49), an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Najafgarh, is the minister for transport, home and law in the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested in the case by the federal agency. The sources said Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in the case and getting his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

His summon comes days after AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement