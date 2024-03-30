After Kejriwal's arrest, AAP leader Kailash Gahlot summoned by probe agency in liquor policy case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi minister Kailash Gehlot

Delhi minister and AAP leader Kailash Gahlot has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in liquor policy case, says sources. The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

Gahlot (49), an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Najafgarh, is the minister for transport, home and law in the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested in the case by the federal agency. The sources said Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in the case and getting his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

His summon comes days after AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.