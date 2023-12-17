Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) SHOCKING! Woman dragged by Delhi Metro train as her saree gets stuck in door, dies

Delhi woman dies: A 35-year-old woman commuter who got injured after coming under Delhi Metro after her cloth got stuck between the train's doors, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Saturday (December 16), officials said.

"An incident occurred at Inderlok Metro station on 14th December, where prima facie it appears that a lady passenger's clothes got entangled in a train leading to injuries and subsequent demise in hospital today," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a brief statement on Saturday.

The woman identified as Reena Devi was travelling from Nangloi to Mohan Nagar accompanied by her son. Delhi Police have sought the CCTV footage of the incident from DMRC and initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

"If negligence is identified, a case will be registered," said a senior police officer.

As per sources, initial investigation suggests that the Metro door's sensor failed to detect the presence of the woman's clothing, leading to the accident. Reena Devi was dragged by the train for several metres, ultimately causing her to fall onto the tracks.

Following the incident, she was promptly rushed to Safdarjung Hospital and admitted to the ICU ward of Neurosurgery. The neurosurgery department reported that she succumbed to severe head injuries and chest trauma at 4.20 p.m. on Saturday.

"An incident occurred at Inderlok Metro station on December 14 where, prima facie, it appears that a lady passenger's clothes got entangled in a train, leading to injuries and subsequent demise in hospital today," said DMRC spokesperson, Anuj Dayal.

"The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) will be holding an inquiry into this incident," he said.

The DMRC authorities said that the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety will conduct an inquiry into the incident. The Delhi Metro authorities said the deceased woman's saree got stuck between the train's doors at Delhi's Indralok Metro Station. She was dragged for several metres and then fell on the track, leading to serious injuries.

The victim, identified as Reena, was travelling with her 11-year-old son when the incident took place.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ:​ Delhi: Fire breaks out at paper warehouse in Mayur Vihar's Chilla Village