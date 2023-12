Follow us on Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out in Mayur Vihar

The fire broke out at a paper warehouse in Chilla village of Mayur Vihar Phase 1, New Delhi, said the Fire Service Department on Sunday. The fire incident caused chaos in the resident areas located near the warehouse.

Around 12 fire tenders have been present on the spot to douse the fire, the official added.

The visual from the spot showed that a thick layer of smoke covered the area in the Chilla Village.

More details are awaited.