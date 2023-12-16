Delhi: Elderly woman’s body found wrapped in plastic inside bed box

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

Crime news: A 60-year-old woman’s body was found wrapped in plastic inside a bed box on Friday (December 15) after a foul smell from the ground-floor bedroom at their residence rang an alarm bell to her family, the police said. The deceased was identified as Asha Devi who went missing from the Nand Nagri area of the national capital on December 10. Her son Mahavir Singh, 33, filed a missing complaint three days later at the Nand Nagri police station.

In the report filed to the police, Singh claimed that on December 10, Asha Devi had visited Nand Nagri to collect rent from her tenants, and went missing the same day.

What actually happened?

On Friday, Asha Devi’s family sensed a foul smell emanating from the ground floor of their residence in Delhi’s Harsh Vihar, and when they opened the bed box in the room on the ground floor, Asha Devi’s body was found inside, wrapped in the plastic.

Crime team inspects spot

The Forensic Science Laboratory Team and the Crime Team inspected the scene of the incident, according to the police. The body was in an advanced stage of decomposition or putrefaction and was shifted to the GTB Mortuary for postmortem examination.

The police registered a case of kidnapping and murder and further investigation into the matter is underway.

