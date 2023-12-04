Delhi Metro to switch over to open loop national common mobility cards | Here's all the details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Metro

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has plans to introduce Open Loop National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) in a phased manner, which allows metro and bus travellers to use the same card across the country, the government informed the Parliament on Monday.

The Delhi Metro will replace the current Closed Loop Delhi Metro Smart Cards with new Common Mobility Cards.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Kausal Kishore said, “The DMRC has informed that there is no delay or challenges faced by them in introducing NCMC on account of RBI guidelines. Further other metro rail systems are also progressively shifting to NCMC from Closed Loop Card System.”

Benefits of NCMC cards are as under:

Customer Friendly: Customers may use the same card for Metro and Bus travel across the country in a compliant system.

Customers may use the same card for Metro and Bus travel across the country in a compliant system. Convenience: Customers may use their bank-issued NCMC card for fare payment.

Customers may use their bank-issued NCMC card for fare payment. Cashless Transaction: NCMC promotes a cashless transaction environment.

NCMC promotes a cashless transaction environment. Ease of Recharge: Users can easily recharge their NCMC online or at designated recharge points, providing a hassle-free way to manage the card.

