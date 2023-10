Delhi Metro commuters can book QR-based tickets using Paytm app now

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi Metro train on red line

Delhi Metro: Delhi Metro has introduced a QR code-based ticketing facility through the Paytm app across all lines, officials said today (October 13). This expansion of the innovative service was inaugurated by Vikas Kumar, the Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), according to an official statement.

With this new feature, commuters can now get the mobile QR ticket on the Paytm app under the ‘Delhi Metro’ section, by simply entering the station of entry and destination on the day of the journey, it added.

Passengers can just hold their smartphone in front of the QR code scanner of the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates at both entry and exit stations to proceed with the journey. Earlier, this facility was available only on the Airport Express Line.

Kumar added that this expansion is a significant step towards providing efficient and stress-free transportation to the vast number of metro commuters in the national capital.

"In the recent past, we have taken host of measures to facilitate digital ticketing showing our commitment to the Digital India initiative, aimed at providing government services electronically with improved online infrastructure and inclusivity," he further stated.

In another statement, the DMRC said that with the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon scheduled for October 15, the train services will commence at 3:45 am from terminal stations across all metro lines.

This early start is intended to facilitate the seamless transportation of participants to the race venue at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and the '10K' venue on Janpath-Tolstoy Marg Junction, the statement said.

Trains will operate at approximately 15-minute intervals on all lines until 6:00 am. Metro services will continue according to their normal schedule throughout the day on all lines after 6:00 am, it added.

(With agencies inputs)

