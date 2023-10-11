Delhi Metro: Viral video shows couple spitting soft drink into each other's mouth | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @PIONEERBHATT/SCREENGRAB Couple spit soft drink into each other's mouth in viral video

A video has been going viral on social media which shows a couple getting intimate in the Delhi Metro train. The video has garnered a huge number of views and shares.

In the video, a woman can be seen taking a sip of a soft drink and transferring it to her male companion's mouth. The video has sparked outrage among people on social media. When asked about the video, Delhi Metro urged co-passengers to report such acts immediately.

"Well we are trying to raise awareness through social media and we have also appealed repeatedly to passengers. These should be reported immediately if co-passengers notice such acts," the DMRC said.

Many users on X expressed disgust at the video, which they said was made for attention on social media. A user wrote, "At times it is disgusting to watch how people behave in a public transport :( I am a daily commuter in Violet Line. There is not a single security staff inside the train. People play videos and songs at high volume without head phones even after repeated announcements, etc."

Another user wrote, "What kind of awareness are they trying to show up here? When people doing tiktoks or records a reel of their dance at a Metro station are punished, these people have achieved heights by doing this act. Unpunishable?"

Earlier, a fashion show took place in a moving Nagpur Metro. The incident took place on August 28 when models turned the train coach aisle into a ramp and modelled beautiful clothes.

Notably, Nagpur Metro runs a scheme called 'Celebration on Wheel', under which it allows different organisations, groups, and individuals to conduct celebrations or such events for a fee.

