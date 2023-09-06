Follow us on Image Source : @GHARKEKALESH/TWITTER Women engage in ugly fight, pull each other's hair at Delhi Metro

In yet another incident of ruckus in Delhi Metro, two women engaged in a heated argument has gone viral.

The video was shared by a handle 'Ghar Ka Kalesh' shared the post with the caption, 'Kalesh inside delhi metro b/w Two woman, a lady cop interfere.'

In a video widely circulated on social media platform X, a woman donning a black salwar suit can be seen engaged in a heated argument with another woman wearing a yellow kurta. A lady police officer and a few bystanders can be seen attempting to separate th arguing parties, when the woman in black screams, “Judge ki beti hoon mein, nahi chhodungi…(I am a judge’s daughter, I will not spare you.)” Despite the efforts of other passengers to stop the altercation, the woman did not stop."

Another woman can be seen clarifying that she had not done anything wrong and had not even made any physical touch. But the woman in black persistently stated, "Mein Judge ki beti hoon (I am the daughter of a judge)." At the end of the video, the lady police officer instructed them to get off the metro train as it arrived at a station."

