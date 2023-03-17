'Agar kisi ki complaint ayi to...': Mayor Shelly Oberoi's film 'Nayak'-like action at Delhi hospital | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@OBEROISHELLY Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi in action

Newly-appointed Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday conducted an inspection at MCD's Kasturba Hospital after receiving complaints regarding bribes being asked by some staffers from patients' kin.

"Locals informed me that guards take bribes to get patients admitted in the hospital. Have strictly instructed all officials and guards to fall in line in 24 hours or be ready to face suspension," Oberoi tweeted.

In a video clip tweeted by Oberoi she is seen warning staffers that if she again received a complaint she would suspend him on spot. "Agar kisi ki complaint ayi to main on the spot suspend kar dungi," she heard as saying.

"In line with Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal 's zero-tolerance stand, the AAP Government is working to tackle corruption across various levels in MCD. We will not allow a single citizen to be harassed by any official like this," her another tweet read.

Mayor in action on stray dog menace

Oberoi on Thursday raised doubts over the death of two siblings in Vasant Kunj allegedly in the stray dog attacks, saying only post mortem will clarify "whether they were murdered or attacked by dogs."

Speaking at a press conference, Oberoi flagged several "loopholes" in controlling the menace of stray animals by MCD in the last 15 years – a period when it was under the BJP.

Over the last three days, the mayor held several meetings with MCD officials and various NGOs associated with the civic body to discuss the menace of stray animals.

She said that during the meetings held on the issue, she noticed several loopholes in the current system, including the lack of infrastructure for NGOs.

Roadmap for Delhi mayor

Earlier in February, with the AAP winning the MCD mayoral poll, the party has its task cut out -- clearing three garbage landfill sites, ensuring a corruption-free civic body and tackling the stray-animal menace.

These were among the "10 guarantees" that the AAP had promised to the people of Delhi in the run-up to the December municipal elections.

Shelly Oberoi of the AAP defeated the BJP's Rekha Gupta by 34 votes in what was the new municipal House's fourth attempt to elect a mayor after its three previous meetings -- January 6 and 24, and February 6 -- were washed out amid acrimonious exchanges between the AAP and the BJP over voting rights to aldermen (nominated members).

Also read- Delhi liquor scam: ED gets Manish Sisodia's custody for 5 more days

(With PTI input)