Delhi liquor scam: High Court to pronounce verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest tomorrow

Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is currently in judicial custody

The Delhi High Court will pronounce a verdict on Tuesday (April 9) on a plea moved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest and Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand in connection with the liquor scam. On April 3, a single-judge bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma reserved the verdict on the CM’s plea challenging his arrest by the ED in the excise policy case.

Significantly, the now-jailed Chief Minister was arrested on the night of March 21 and is currently in Tihar jail after Delhi court sent him to judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged liquor scam. Earlier on April 1, the Rouse Avenue Court sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15.

The ED alleged that Kejriwal is answering every question by saying, 'I don't know'. The probe agency had then sought 15-day judicial custody of Kejriwal, saying he was "totally uncooperative.".

'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' theme launched

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday launched the 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' theme ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The announcement comes a day after the party held a daylong fasting protest to express solidarity with jailed AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

While addressing a press conference on Monday, AAP MP Sandeep Pathak said, "As you all saw, Kejriwal ji was put in jail to keep him away from the elections. Kejriwal Ji spent his entire life struggling for the people. He considered all the people of Delhi as his family and made arrangements for the best education, health, electricity, and water for all."

We will go to every house in Delhi with our 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' campaign, he added.

"This campaign has started today itself. Our workers are campaigning with the slogan from today on the 4 seats in Delhi where AAP is contesting," the AAP MP said.