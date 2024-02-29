Delhi LG slams Kejriwal govt, says its scams, corruption, administrative failures have started getting exposed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Right)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not addressing any of the core issues raised by him related to the 'Water Scheme' in his (Kejriwal's) reply and said that the scams, corruption, administrative failures, and mismanagement in Delhi Government in the last nine years have started getting exposed during the past two years.

This is the second open letter by LG VK Saxena to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal amid a war of words between the two over the issue of one-time settlement of inflated water bills.

Slamming the Delhi CM, VK Saxena said, "You have chosen to completely sidestep the substantive issue on the so-called ‘Water Scheme’ which I had raised with you. The 7-page reply that you have written to me does not address even a single substantive issue raised by me in my letter."

Saxena said, "CM Kejriwal has not answered whether any proposal regarding the ‘Water Scheme’ has been finalised till now."

Kejriwal is yet to answer whether the supposed ‘scheme’ was finalised by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on 13.01.2023 or 13.06.2023.

"I advised you to reimburse the bills of 17 lakh honest consumers, along with interest, who have paid the bills since 2012. To my surprise, there is not a single word in your reply on the same," LG Saxena said.

"The CM has also not answered as to how 10 lakh people kept getting inflated bills since 2012 and how did you allow this to happen all these years," Saxena asked.

The Lieutenant Governor further said, "Kejriwal’s silence on these critical issues is the acceptance of the sheer mismanagement in Delhi Jal Board, of which he was also the Chairman."

Saxena also reminded Kejriwal of the foul/abusive language used by him and his ministers/party members against him, as also against the former LGs Najeeb Jung and Anil Baijal.

He further slammed Kejriwal that the scams, corruption, administrative failures and mismanagement in Delhi Government in the last nine years have started getting exposed during the past two years.

"You would bear me out that false advertising campaigns, misleading propaganda, incessant lies, and baseless accusations on the floor of the House under the garb of legislative privilege, can hold only for a certain period of time before they crumble and get exposed under their own weight," VK Saxena said.