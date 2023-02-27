Delhi: 3-year-old girl dies after hit by car driven by IAF officer's son

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Delhi: A three-and-a-half-year-old girl was killed in Delhi's Cantonment area on Sunday after she was allegedly hit by a car driven by the son of an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer.

The accused has been identified as Samark Malik, 20, who has been arrested. The offending vehicle has been seized, police said.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

