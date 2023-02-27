Delhi: 3-year-old girl dies after hit by car driven by IAF officer's son

Monday, February 27, 2023
     
The accused has been identified as Samark Malik, 20, who has been arrested. The offending vehicle has been seized, police said.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: February 27, 2023 22:31 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Delhi: A three-and-a-half-year-old girl was killed in Delhi's Cantonment area on Sunday after she was allegedly hit by a car driven by the son of an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

