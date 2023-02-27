Punjab: Student killed, 2 others injured after scuffle between two groups at Patiala University

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Punjab: At least one student has died while two others injured after a scuffle erupted between two groups at the Patiala University in Punjab.

Police said they received information that a boy named Navjoot Singh, a student of B.Tech's 2nd year was earlier stabbed with a knife.

"We have received information about 3 people so far, but the issue is yet not clear. The case will be registered after the post-mortem, probe is underway," said Jaswinder Singh Tiwana, DSP, Patiala.

