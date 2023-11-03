Delhi govt's new order to combat deteriorating air pollution level in national capital | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Air Pollution in Delhi

In a bid to lower the air pollution level in the national capital, the AAP-led Delhi Government has decided to penalise those flouting traffic norms. Pollution levels in the national capital are said to be in 'severe' zone for the first time this season, with scientists warning of a further spike over the next two weeks.

As per a Friday order, the AAP government said that if any BS-Ill Petrol and BS-IV Diesel LMV (4 Wheeler) is found plying on roads, those will be prosecuted under Section 194(1) of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, which provides a fine of Rs 20,000.

Air pollution levels

At least 18 out of 37 monitoring stations in Delhi recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) in the “severe” category. The areas where AQI breached the 400-mark are - Anand Vihar (450), Bawana (452), Burari Crossing (408), Dwarka Sector 8 (445), Jahangirpuri (433), Mundka (460), NSIT Dwarka (406), Najafgarh (414), Narela (433), Nehru Nagar (400), New Moti Bagh (423), Okhla Phase 2 (415), Patparganj (412), Punjabi Bagh (445), R K Puram (417), Rohini (454), Shadipur (407) and Wazirpur (435). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Schools closed

All government and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next two days in view of rising pollution levels, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday night. The Centre's pollution control panel has also instructed to halt non-essential construction work, stone crushing and mining in Delhi-NCR as the air quality in the capital entered the 'severe' category.