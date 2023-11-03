Delhi-Noida air quality worsens: Avoid these mistakes while going out

Follow us on Image Source : ANI TWITTER Delhi-Noida air quality has worsened.

The air quality in Delhi and Noida has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. With each passing day, air pollution levels are reaching alarming levels and posing a serious threat to the health of the residents. The situation has become so severe that schools have been shut down and people are advised to stay indoors. But what about those who cannot avoid going out? How can they protect themselves from the harmful effects of air pollution? In this blog, we will discuss the 5 mistakes that people often make while going out in Delhi-Noida's worsening air quality and how to avoid them.

Not Checking the Air Quality Index

One of the biggest mistakes people make is not checking the air quality index before stepping out of their homes. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a measure of how polluted the air is, and it ranges from 0 to 500. The higher the AQI, the more hazardous it is for people to be outdoors. In Delhi-Noida, AQI levels have been consistently above 300, which falls under the hazardous category. Therefore, it is essential to check the AQI before going out and plan your activities accordingly.

How to avoid this mistake:

Make it a habit to check the AQI before leaving your house. You can do so by downloading a reliable air quality monitoring app or by following official social media handles that provide real-time updates on air pollution levels.

Not Wearing a Mask

Another common mistake people make is not wearing a mask while going out in highly polluted areas. The harmful pollutants present in the air can easily enter our respiratory system and cause various health issues, including respiratory infections, allergies, and even lung diseases. A mask acts as a barrier and prevents these pollutants from entering our bodies.

How to avoid this mistake:

Invest in a good quality mask that can filter out fine particles and pollutants. Look for masks with N95 or N99 ratings, as they are specifically designed to filter out air pollutants. Make sure to wear the mask properly, covering your nose and mouth at all times while outdoors.

Not Carrying an Air Purifier

Many people think that staying indoors is safe from air pollution. However, the truth is that indoor air quality can also be affected by outdoor pollution. This is especially true if you live in a high-rise building or close to a busy road. Indoor air purifiers can help remove harmful pollutants and provide clean air to breathe.

How to avoid this mistake:

Invest in a good quality air purifier for your home, especially if you have children or elderly people living with you. If you cannot afford to buy one, consider using natural air purifiers like indoor plants such as Aloe Vera, Spider Plant, and Snake Plant which are known to improve indoor air quality.

Not Limiting Outdoor Activities

In the current scenario, it is crucial to limit outdoor activities as much as possible. However, many people continue with their regular routine without realizing the harmful effects of outdoor pollution. Whether it's going for a walk, exercising outdoors, or running errands, all these activities increase our exposure to polluted air.

How to avoid this mistake:

Try to limit your outdoor activities to a minimum and avoid going out during peak traffic hours when pollution levels are at their highest. If possible, opt for indoor activities like yoga or exercise at home. It is also advisable to avoid outdoor gatherings or events that can expose you to high levels of pollution.

Not Taking Precautionary Measures

Apart from wearing a mask and limiting outdoor activities, there are other precautionary measures that one can take to protect themselves from the harmful effects of air pollution. These include staying hydrated, consuming immunity-boosting foods, and avoiding smoking and burning garbage or firecrackers.

How to avoid this mistake:

Make it a point to drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep yourself hydrated. Eat a diet rich in vitamins C, D, and E to boost your immunity and protect yourself from respiratory infections. Avoid smoking or being in close proximity to people who are smoking. Also, refrain from burning garbage or firecrackers, as it only adds to the already polluted air.

