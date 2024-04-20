Delhi liquor scam case: No bail for Manish Sisodia today, court reserves decision for April 30

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP leader Manish Sisodia

A Delhi court will hear AAP leader Manish Sisodia's plea seeking interim bail in excise cases for campaigning in Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

Earlier, on April 12, the court issued notice to the ED and the CBI on Sisodia's plea. Special Judge for the CBI and ED, Kaveri Baweja, directed the central probe agencies to file their replies by April 20.

The CBI as well as the ED alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi excise policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced and licences were extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries allegedly diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection, the probe agencies have alleged.

Sisodia among AAP's star campaigners for Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat

Meanwhile, Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia and other jailed leaders - Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain were named by the party as star campaigners for the Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat.

