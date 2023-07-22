Saturday, July 22, 2023
     
  4. Delhi: Customs department recovers foreign currency worth over Rs 10 crore at IGI airport

Delhi: Customs department recovers foreign currency worth over Rs 10 crore at IGI airport

Delhi news: "On the basis of profiling, the officers of Airport Customs, IGI Airport, Terminal-3, New Delhi have booked the biggest-ever case of smuggling of foreign currency through any airport in India on 21 July against three Tajikistan national passengers," the Customs dept said in a statement.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: July 22, 2023 18:05 IST
Image Source : PTI Seized foreign currency, worth over Rs 10 crore from Tajikistan nationals at the international airport in New Delhi

Delhi news: In what is claimed to be the biggest-ever seizure, Customs Department officials on Friday (July 21) recovered foreign currency worth over Rs 10 crores from three Tajikistan nationals at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. According to officials, the accused trio were caught while they were going to board a flight to Istanbul.

"On the basis of profiling, the officers of Airport Customs, IGI Airport, Terminal-3, New Delhi have booked the biggest-ever case of smuggling of foreign currency through any airport in India on 21 July against three Tajikistan national passengers," the Customs department said in a statement on Saturday (July 22).

"These passengers were intended to depart for Istanbul by Flight No. TK 0717 dated 21 July from T3, IGI Airport, New Delhi," the statement read.

"The detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the passengers resulted in the recovery of foreign currency (USD 7,20,000/- & Euro 4,66,200/-) from the three passengers which is equivalent to Rs 10,06,78,410," it said.

"The recovered foreign currency has been seized under section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962," it said while adding that further investigation is under progress. 

(With agencies inputs) 

