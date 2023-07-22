Saturday, July 22, 2023
     
Delhi: Man hit with iron rod, robbed of over Rs 14 lakh in Sarai Rohilla

Delhi: A man was robbed of more than Rs 14 lakh in the national capital. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Bhagya Luxmi New Delhi Published on: July 22, 2023 15:45 IST
Delhi: National Capital on Friday witnessed one more robbery case where four unidentified people allegedly robbed a man of more than Rs 14 lakh after hitting him with an iron rod. A case has been registered in this matter that took place in the Sarai Rohilla area of Delhi. 

Rs 14,96,600 was robbed

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi after taking cognisance of the robbery incident informed that a man named Vela Ram was robbed on Friday afternoon. He is a resident of Sirohi in Rajasthan and works in Chandni Chowk. Kalsi further said that Ram was going to Shastri Nagar to deliver Rs 14,96,600 to Aman at around 1 pm. 

Accused hit Ram on head

When he reached a public toilet in Shastri Nagar, four people came on two bikes, hit him on the head with a rod, and fled with the bag containing money, Kalsi added. 

He said, a case has been registered and following the incident, a crime team inspected the spot. 

