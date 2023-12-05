Delhi continues to grapple with hazardous Air Quality, multiple areas register 'Severe' AQI

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: An anti-smog gun is used to spray water to curb air pollution.

Delhi residents are still facing the brunt of hazardous air quality, with pollution levels soaring into the 'Severe' category in several areas of the capital. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Tuesday marked 'Severe' levels in various regions. At 7:00 am, the recorded AQI stood at 340 in Anand Vihar, 315 in Ashok Vihar, 307 in ITO Delhi, and 332 in Jahangirpuri. While there has been a slight improvement in pollution relief for Delhiites, the air quality remains classified as 'Severe.'

As of Tuesday morning, multiple areas in Delhi registered an Air Quality Index (AQI) in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Despite a slight improvement due to light rainfall on Sunday, Delhi has been facing air quality challenges, fluctuating between 'severe' and'very poor' over recent weeks. The relief provided by the rain was appreciated by residents as Delhi grapples with persistent air pollution concerns. The city's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, had announced the lifting of GRAP-3 last week, emphasising strict enforcement of GRAP-1 and 2 to address air quality issues.

The weather in Delhi-NCR is witnessing a rise in cold conditions. The Meteorological Department forecasts overcast skies and the possibility of light rain or drizzle until midnight. The department anticipates dense fog to persist until December 9. Several areas in Delhi are enveloped in fog during both morning and evening hours, contributing to poor visibility.

The AQI scale rates air quality from 0 to 500, with 0-100 considered 'good,' 100-200 'moderate,' 200-300 'poor,' 300-400 'very poor,' and 400 or above as 'severe.'

