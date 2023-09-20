Delhi: Battery of two-wheeler explodes while charging in CR Park area, no injuries reported

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY E scooter

Delhi news: The battery of an e-scooter exploded at a shop in south Delhi's CR Park area, police said today (September 20). No one was injured in the incident, they added.

A senior police said that a call regarding fire was received at CR Park police station at around 11:47 pm on Tuesday (September 19) after which a police team was dispatched to the spot and the fire department was informed.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that one Raju Sahu has an electric scooter. They said the shop is owned by Raju, a resident of Kalkaji.

"He had put the battery of the scooter on charging near an aquarium inside his shop. The battery exploded. No one was injured in the incident," the official further stated.

ALSO READ: Man kills govt employee, buries body in pit, dislocates phone: How police solved Delhi murder