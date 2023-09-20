Man kills govt employee, buries body in pit, dislocates phone: How police solved sensational Delhi murder

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Accused Aneesh

The Delhi Police has cracked the sensational murder case of Mahesh, a surveyor in the office of Survey of India and apprehended accused Aneesh. The police has also recovered Rs. 5 lakh cash, 2 vehicles used in crime, weapon of offence, vehicle of deceased and other articles.

On August 29. a missing report was lodged by Manesh, brother of the deceased at RK Puram police station. In the missing report, it was informed that on August 28 at around 12:30 pm his elder brother Mahesh called home and said that he is going to meet his colleague Aneesh in sector-2 in R.K. Puram and since then he is missing. Police immediately formed a search team and started investigation. During enquiry, the last location of the mobile phone of missing Mahesh was found in Faridabad (Haryana). The team searched but there was no clue. During enquiry, various suspects linked to missing person Mahesh and technical surveillance were also analysed.

Following which, Aneesh was interrogated in which he confessed to his crime. According to police, Anish has taken Rs 9 lakh from Mahesh and was unable to repay it. This led to his murder.

Modus Operandi

After taking leave from office on August 28, Aneesh went to Lajpat Nagar and South Ex market and bought 6 feet polythene and shovel from there. According to police, Mahesh reached his house in RK Puram Sector 2 at around 12 noon. The accused killed Mahesh in the house by hitting him on the head with a pipe wrench. After this, the accused went to his home in Sonipat on the bike and left the phone back in Delhi house to confuse police. Then on August 29, he buried the body in a one and a half feet deep pit behind the government house and cemented the floor. Police recovered the body on September 2. Based on technical and circumstantial evidences, police cracked the case. Accused has been arrested and further probe is on.