BREAKING | GRAP stage-III restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) sub-committee takes swift action by revoking Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), thereby lifting the complete halt on construction and demolition work in the entire Delhi-NCR region.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) sub-committee takes swift action by revoking Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), thereby lifting the complete halt on construction and demolition work in the entire Delhi-NCR region.
Top News
Related Delhi News
Latest News