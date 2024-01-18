BREAKING | GRAP stage-III restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect GRAP Stage III had initially imposed restrictions on all construction and demolition activities, excluding only essential government projects, mining, and stone crushing. The recent decision removes these limitations.

New Delhi: Traffic moves amid smog in New Delhi. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) sub-committee takes swift action by revoking Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), thereby lifting the complete halt on construction and demolition work in the entire Delhi-NCR region.