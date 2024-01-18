Thursday, January 18, 2024
     
Four days ahead of Ram Temple consecration January 22 ceremony, Ramayana Mela kicks off in Delhi | Details

"The mela celebrates the vibrant cultural expressions of Ramayana traditions and is an amalgamation of art, dance and history influenced by the Indian epic across the world," the MoS said on X.

Just four days ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, a Ramayana Mela has been organised in Delhi from January 18 to 21. Various kinds of programs are being organised in different parts of the country regarding Pran Pratistha. 

The Mela will take place in Purana Qila from 11:30 am to 7 pm in which Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi will be the chief guest. There will be various cultural programs including bhajan, magic show, street drama. Artists from Malaysia, Bali, Thailand, Mauritius, Singapore and Sri Lanka will also perform in the program which is being organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.India Tv - Meenakshi Lekhi with participants

"Ram has inspired everyone"

Talking about the Mela, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said, "Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) 7th Utsav of Ramayana is being brought before you all in Delhi. The program will be held at Purana Qila. Lord Ram has inspired everyone. Artifacts will be shown the entire day. There will be Ramlila between 5 pm to 7 pm. There will be Shakti Puja of Ram, which will be presented by the team from Varanasi. Women are going to present the characters of Lord Ram, Lakshman and Sita here. The team from Malaysia will present Ramayana through dance."

