Delhi's Air Quality Index crosses 400-mark, dense fog continues to hit flight operations | DETAILS

Delhi witnessed an alarming decline in its Air Quality Index (AQI), surpassing the 400-mark on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI scale, ranging from 0 to 100 indicating 'good,' 100 to 200 as 'moderate,' 200 to 300 categorised as 'poor,' 300 to 400 as 'very poor,' and 400 to 500 or above as 'severe,' underscored the seriousness of the air quality situation in the national capital.

Govt monitors situation

In response to the deteriorating air quality in Delhi, the central authorities opted to monitor the situation for a day or more before implementing more stringent measures under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The GRAP is the Centre's air pollution control initiative for Delhi-NCR. The decision was influenced by forecasts indicating a potential improvement in the situation.

"The sub-committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for the operationalization of GRAP met today and took stock of the current air quality scenario and forecast of meteorological conditions, as well as the projected air quality index by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM)," an official statement said.

The sub-committee, while comprehensively reviewing the air quality scenario and relevant aspects, noted that as per the air quality forecasts by IMD and IITM, Delhi's average AQI is likely to improve. Stage 3 curbs include a ban on non-essential construction work and the plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR. The GRAP restrictions were earlier revoked on January 18, after the air quality improved in the region.

Dense fog continues to cover Delhi

Meanwhile, a thick blanket of fog engulfed Delhi on Thursday morning with the mercury dipping to 4.8 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Low visibility due to the dense fog was reported from several areas of the city, such as Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh Road, Anand Vihar and India Gate. The visibility recorded at Delhi's main weather station at Safdarjung was 50 metres at 5:30 am. It was 25 metres at Palam, the Met Office said.

Flight services disrupted amid fog

Amid the dense fog, several flights were also delayed and diverted due to low visibility. IMD has predicted moderate fog until January 26 in the National Capital, with foggy conditions expected on January 27 and 28. While, dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to prevail in the morning over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh until January 26, the IMD said.

