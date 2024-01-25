Republic Day 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory | Check routes to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image

Republic Day 2024: The Delhi Police has issued advisory traffic for the Republic Day celebration on January 26 to ensure the orderly execution of festivities in the national capital.

According to the advisory from Delhi Traffic Police, the Republic Day parade will start at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk and progress towards the Red Fort grounds. Simultaneously, there will be a related function at the National War Memorial near India Gate at 9.30 am. In view of this, there will be extensive traffic arrangements and restrictions along the parade route.

Route of Republic Day parade

The parade will pass through Vijay Chowk, Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, the Subhas Chandra Bose roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhas Marg and Red Fort.

Check traffic restrictions here

No traffic movement on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on January 25 and these restrictions will persist until the parade is over.

No cross-traffic will be allowed on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road from 10 pm on January 25 till the end of the parade.

C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic starting at 9:15 am on January 26 until the parade crosses Tilak Marg.

Traffic will not be permitted on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhas Marg from 10.30 am January 26.

Cross-traffic will only be allowed depending on the movement of the parade.

Alternative routes for motorists

The traffic advisory suggested alternative routes that motorists can follow.

Commuters can take the route from Madarsa, Lodhi Road T-point via Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan, Vande Matram Marg and Shankar Road to reach Mandir Marg.

Commuters travelling to New Delhi railway station from south Delhi can pass through Dhaula Kuan, Vande Matram Marg, Panchkuian Road, the Connaught Place Outer Circle and Chelmsford Road for the Paharganj side and Minto Road and Bhavbhuti Marg for the Ajmeri Gate side.

From east Delhi, they can take Boulevard Road via the ISBT bridge, the Rani Jhansi flyover, the Jhandewalan roundabout, DB Gupta Road, Sheela Cinema Road and the Paharganj bridge.

To travel to Old Delhi Railway station from south Delhi, the advisory urged people to take the Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Rajghat, Chowk Yamuna Bazar, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chhatta Rail and the Kauria bridge.

Movement of Inter-state buses

Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium will have to take National Highway-24, the Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road.

Buses coming from National Highway-24 will take a right turn on Road No 56 and terminate at ISBT-Anand Vihar.

Buses for the Wazirabad Bridge from Ghaziabad will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi.

All inter-state buses coming from the Dhaula Kuan side will terminate at Dhaula Kuan

Other restrictions

No heavy transport/light goods vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi from other states from 11 pm on January 25 till the parade is over.

These vehicles will only be allowed to ply between ISBT-Sarai Kale Khan and ISBT-Kashmere Gate on the Ring Road from 7.30 am to 1.30 pm on January 26.

VIPs at R-Day event can alight near seating area

The Delhi Traffic Police said they are providing an alighting facility for VIPs, including senior bureaucrats and politicians, near their seating area this time on Republic Day. After dropping the VIPs near their seating area, the cars will be sent to a designated parking spot.

Parking spots 3 and 4 behind Vigyan Bhawan have a capacity of 300 vehicles. Once the capacity exceeds at these spots, the visitors are required to alight only on Maulana Azad Road near Vigyan Bhawan and their vehicles will be accommodated at parking spots 1 and 2 (behind Nirman Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan), 2A (inside Nirman Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan), 5 (behind Zabta Masjid), 6 (Kota House Jam Nagar House and Jailsaimer House), 7 (Vanijya Bhawan).

Apart from this, vehicle parking is not allowed at the parking lots at New Delhi, Old Delhi, Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar railway stations from 10 pm on Thursday to 12 pm on Friday.

"In view of Republic Day celebrations, general public is informed that the parking of vehicles in the parking lots at New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway station and Anand Vihar Railway station is not allowed from 10 pm on Thursday to 12 pm on Friday.

"All are advised to use public transport vehicles. The pick-up and drop vehicles will be available outside railway stations for the use of commuters/passengers," the police said.

Also Read: Republic Day celebration: Delhi Metro to begin services at 4 am on January 26

Also Read: Republic Day 2024: When and where to watch parade live telecast? Check here