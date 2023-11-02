Delhi's air quality deteriorates, AQI 'very poor' for fifth day in row

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) The air quality index of Delhi deteriorates today

Delhi AQI: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 343 on Thursday (November 2) morning bringing the air quality under the 'very poor' category for the fifth day in a row.

As per the SAFAR-India, the city's AQI has been in the 'very poor' category since Sunday (309).

The AQI was recorded at 322 on Monday and 327 on Tuesday and 336 on Wednesday, as per the data provided by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India. Meanwhile, morning walkers of the national capital said that breathing is not as easy as it used to be in the summer months.

In the Delhi University area and Pusa, the quality of air was recorded as 'very poor' with AQI at 391 and 311, respectively at 7:00 am on November 1.

Noida AQI:

Meanwhile, Noida recorded an AQI of 397 (very poor). Air Quality Index (AQI) is a tool for effective communication of air quality status to people in terms, which are easy to understand. It transforms complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number (index value), nomenclature, and colour.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Last week, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that a 15-point winter action plan is being implemented one by one to curb pollution. "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier announced a 15-point winter action plan to curb the pollution caused by vehicles, biomass burning, dust, etc. Now this winter action plan is being implemented on the ground one by one to reduce pollution in the national capital," Rai had told media.

'Red Light on, Gaadi off' campaign in Delhi:

The Delhi Minister added that since one of the major causes of pollution is vehicles, they have started the 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' campaign on October 26. "Now the data says that in AQI the level of particulate matter (PM) 10 is decreasing and that of PM2.5 is increasing.

This means that pollution caused by vehicles and biomass burning is increasing. For this, the 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' campaign has been started," the Delhi minister had said.

