Delhi: Gopal Rai calls review meeting, accuses BJP of 'inciting' people to burst crackers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday (November 13) called a meeting with the officers of the Department at the Secretariat to review the pollution, a day after the Diwali celebrations in the city. Delhi woke up to hazy sky, once again, after a brief pause affected due to rain, as the city recorded ‘Very Poor’ air quality, a deterioration from the ‘Poor’ AQI on Sunday.

Firecrackers were seen being burst in several parts of the city despite a ban by the Supreme Court. The residents flaunted the top court’s order and burst crackers till late night.

Delhi Minister blames BJP for pollution

Gopal Rai claimed that firecrackers in the city were burst in a "targeted manner" which was because the BJP leaders "incited" the people to do so.

"The bursting of firecrackers has increased pollution levels in Delhi. Not many people have burst firecrackers but, it was done in some places in a targeted manner. The way BJP leaders were inciting people, its result can be seen today," Rai said.

More to follow...