Delhi: Two held, including minor, after gunfire exchange outside scrap dealer's house in Welcome

A man and a minor were apprehended by Delhi Police after they allegedly opened fire outside a scrap dealer's house in northeast Delhi's Welcome area in an attempt for extortion, according to police officials. They informed that the accused were arrested near the metro yard in Yamuna Khadar.

The police acted on a complaint registered on November 28, which said that two assailants on scooters opened fire outside the house of the 45-year-old Abrar Ahmed. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident and three bullet shells were recovered from the spot, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

After the incident, Ahmed received a call, allegedly from someone on behalf of the Hashim Baba gang who demanded Rs 50 lakh from the scrap dealer. The police on Sunday intercepted the two accused based on a tip-off at around 3:20 am, Tirkey said.

"When the two were signalled to stop, they abandoned their scooter and tried to flee in the dark. One of them, who was later identified as Akki, opened fire at the police team. The police team retaliated and Akki sustained a bullet injury in his right leg," said Tirkey.

The police arrested Akki and apprehended a minor after a brief chase. They also recovered two pistols from them. The accused Akki has been taken to a hospital for further treatment.

During the interrogation, Akki told police that he was a close associate of the Hashim Baba gang. He was involved in several criminal cases, including those of murder and extortion, as per the DCP.

