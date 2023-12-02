Leopard seen roaming on Delhi streets near Sainik Farms, massive manhunt launched | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Leopard spotted roaming on Delhi streets near Sainik Farms.

Delhi: Forest department, police and wildlife teams have launched a massive search operation after a full size leopard was spotted in Delhi's Sainik Farms area.

A team of 40 people have been searching for the leopard but the wild animal is still out at large. Two traps have been set near Delhi's forest area.

A Forest department employee Subodh said that two teams have been put into action. It's a full-size leopard who was seen roaming on Delhi streets near Sainik Farms on Friday night.

Two video clips of the feline have surfaced on the social media, in which the animal could be seen loitering near a farmhouse. In one of the videos, a policeman is seen running, before the leopard jumped from a wall and ran into the jungle.

"The leopard is still in the proximity of the location where the traps have been put, near the Neb Sarai police station. It was last spotted today near N Block, Sainik Farms,” said an official.

The objective is to either capture the leopard in the traps or monitor its movement away from the area.

If successfully trapped, the plan is to relocate the animal to the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, which is adjacent to the area, ensuring the safety of both the residents and the leopard.

As the search operation unfolds, residents and authorities remain on alert, with the Delhi Forest Department emphasising the need for caution and cooperation to ensure the safe resolution of this unexpected wildlife encounter.

"We are alerting the people in the vicinity to remain alert and careful. Sharing the contact of forest officials to inform in case the leopard is seen by anyone," the official said.

In the evening, the Neb Sarai police station staff made public announcements requesting the people to stay inside their homes.

With inputs from PTI, IANS

