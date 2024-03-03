BJP's Bansuri Swaraj hits back at AAP after Atishi targets her over Chandigarh mayor poll row

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj

Bansuri Swaraj, who was fielded by BJP in the New Delhi constituency in the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday hit back at AAP after Kejriwal's party claimed that she had represented "anti-national powers" in the court.

Swaraj questioned the AAP on its choice of candidate, who was allegedly beaten up by his own cadre in Rajendra Nagar on Saturday.

Responding to the AAP's allegations, she said, "I would like to ask the AAP -- why have you fielded a candidate who was beaten up by his own cadre in Rajendra Nagar yesterday (Saturday)?"

"They have named a candidate who is not liked by his own party members. They can put allegations against us but people will give them a reply in the elections," she said.

Earlier today, the AAP attacked Swaraj claiming she had represented "anti-national powers" in court. Delhi Minister Atishi said at a press conference that Swaraj -- the daughter of late BJP leader and former Union minister Sushma Swaraj -- should apologise to the people of the country for taking up such cases and also demanded that the saffron party replace her.

"She (Swaraj) represented the Chandigarh mayor who was elected by cheating in the recent mayoral polls. She has represented Lalit Modi, a fugitive, from 2012 to 2014 in courts of law," Atishi alleged.

She also demanded that the BJP change its candidate from the constituency.

The AAP has named Somnath Bharti as its candidate from the New Delhi seat.

(With PTI inputs)

