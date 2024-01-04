Arvind Kejriwal likely to be 'arrested' after ED raid today, claim AAP ministers after Delhi CM skips summons

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi liquor case: Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, late on Wednesday, claimed that they had information that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) would arrest Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday following the raid at his residence

This comes after Kejriwal skipped the ED summons for the third time on Wednesday (January 3) in connection with the alleged liquor scam case.

AAP on Kejriwal's arrest

AAP has asserted that the Delhi Police sealed off Kejriwal's residence, blocking all access roads and preventing CM House staff from entering.

"News coming in that ED is going to raid @ArvindKejriwal’s residence tmrw morning. Arrest likely," Atishi said in a post on X at 11.50 pm on Wednesday.

Minutes later, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj posted the same thing in Hindi, "Got to know ED will be reaching Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's house tomorrow morning and is likely to arrest him."

Security beefed up outside Kejriwal's residence

Delhi Police heightened security around the residence of Chief Minister Kejriwal after late-night tweets by Delhi Ministers. The tweets raised apprehensions of Aam Aadmi Party workers gathering outside the Chief Minister's residence. In response, the police increased security to prevent any gathering, ensuring law and order situation is maintained.

Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons

Kejriwal once again did not appear before the ED for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise case. He was asked by the central agency to appear on January 3, however, this is the third time he skipped the summons. The Delhi Chief Minister termed the ED's summons as "illegal."

Meanwhile, the AAP sources said the party's chief is ready to cooperate with ED, but the notice is "illegal" as it has been sent with the intention to arrest him to prevent him from election campaigning ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

It should be mentioned here that this was the third ED notice to Kejriwal after he refused to appear before the federal agency on two earlier summonses for November 2 and December 21.

While refusing to depose on the first summons, the Delhi Chief Minister had cited the reason of his busy schedule in the wake-up to the Assembly elections in five states.

Meanwhile, on missing out on the second summons, he wrote to the investigating officer of the case stating the notice issued against him for personal appearance was "not in consonance with the law" and it should be withdrawn. He also alleged that summons were issued at the behest of political rivals who wish to silence the voice of the opposition in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

