Monday, January 01, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Arvind Kejriwal to AAP workers: 'Will have to go to jail for paths we have chosen for public good'

Arvind Kejriwal to AAP workers: 'Will have to go to jail for paths we have chosen for public good'

Delhi's ruling party suffered setbacks in 2023, when its most vocal leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy case.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: January 01, 2024 11:21 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

With the Enforcement Directorate summoning AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it on January 3 in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, Arvind Kejriwal asserted the party workers should be ready "to go to jail for the paths we have chosen for the public good" adding that his party has gained popularity for its "work-centric politics". 

Chairing the National Executive and 12th National Council meetings of the party, held virtually, he said, "The Aam Aadmi Party has risen to the third place among 1,350 political parties in these 10 years. "If we were not successful and did not do anything good, then none of our party leaders would have gone to jail and today everyone would have been happy with their families," he said.

 
Addressing the party workers, he said, "If you give good education to children, you will have to go to jail. If you provide free treatment to the poor, you will have to go to jail. We will have to go to jail for the paths we have chosen for public good." 

At the National Council meeting, Kejriwal asserted that the AAP has given the country a viable alternative in electoral politics and has gained popularity for its work-centric politics. He also praised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for the remarkable progress in the state.

Related Stories
Kejriwal replies to ED's summon after skipping questioning in Delhi liquor case | DETAILS

Kejriwal replies to ED's summon after skipping questioning in Delhi liquor case | DETAILS

Delhi liquor case: Sanjay Singh's judicial custody in excise scam matter extended till January 10

Delhi liquor case: Sanjay Singh's judicial custody in excise scam matter extended till January 10

Aam Aadmi Party to seek legal opinion on fresh ED summons to Arvind Kejriwal: Gopal Rai

Aam Aadmi Party to seek legal opinion on fresh ED summons to Arvind Kejriwal: Gopal Rai

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News