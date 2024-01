Arvind Kejriwal to AAP workers: 'Will have to go to jail for paths we have chosen for public good'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

With the Enforcement Directorate summoning AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it on January 3 in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, Arvind Kejriwal asserted the party workers should be ready "to go to jail for the paths we have chosen for the public good" adding that his party has gained popularity for its "work-centric politics".

Chairing the National Executive and 12th National Council meetings of the party, held virtually, he said, "The Aam Aadmi Party has risen to the third place among 1,350 political parties in these 10 years. "If we were not successful and did not do anything good, then none of our party leaders would have gone to jail and today everyone would have been happy with their families," he said.



Addressing the party workers, he said, "If you give good education to children, you will have to go to jail. If you provide free treatment to the poor, you will have to go to jail. We will have to go to jail for the paths we have chosen for public good."

At the National Council meeting, Kejriwal asserted that the AAP has given the country a viable alternative in electoral politics and has gained popularity for its work-centric politics. He also praised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for the remarkable progress in the state.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News