Delhi liquor case: Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons again, terms central agency's notice 'illegal'

Delhi liquor case: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will once again skip the summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise case. He was asked by the central agency to appear on Wednesday, however, this is the third time he skipped the summons. The Delhi Chief Minister termed the ED's summons as "illegal."

Meanwhile, the AAP sources said the party's chief is ready to cooperate with ED, but the notice is "illegal" as it has been sent with the intention to arrest him to prevent him from election campaigning ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This is breaking news...More details to be followed.