'Symbol of struggle': AAP clarifies on Arvind Kejriwal's photo between Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday clarified after an image of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal placed alongside Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar went viral during a video briefing by Sunita Kejriwal. Clarifying on this, AAP minister Aatishi emphasized that Kejriwal is the "symbol of the struggle" going on against the dictatorship of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

AAP issues clarification

"Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by the central government of Bharatiya Janata Party on false charges. Arvind Kejriwal is the symbol of the struggle going on today against the dictatorship of the BJP, and his picture is proof of this. This is to remind us that the struggle that is going on today against the BJP is no less than a freedom struggle. There was a time when the people of the country used to fight against the British. Today is a time when we have to struggle against the dictatorship of BJP and Arvind Kejriwal is doing the same," Atishi said.

AAP draws flak on social media

AAP faced criticism on social media platforms for juxtaposing Kejriwal with Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar. The BJP also condemned AAP's action, asserting that the public will not be swayed by Kejriwal's party. Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva, expressed disappointment, stating, "It is regrettable to place the photo of a deeply corrupt Arvind Kejriwal between Bhagat Singh ji and Babasaheb Ambedkar ji. Previously, the husband used to lie in front of the camera. Now, while he's in jail, he's making his wife lie. The public won't be deceived by AAP."

Sunita Kejriwal reads out jailed Arvind Kejriwal's another message

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, read out a message from her husband asking his MLAs to visit their areas every day and discuss people's problems and sort them out. "Just because I am in jail, the people of Delhi should not suffer in any way. Every MLA should visit their area every day and discuss people's problems and sort them out," Kejriwal said in his letter read out by his wife in a video statement. "I am not just talking about solving their government problems. We should solve other problems too. Delhi's two crore people are my family. No one should be unhappy because of me. God bless all of them. Jai Hind," Kejriwal added.

Arvind Kejriwal in jail

It should be mentioned here that a Delhi court sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. He has been lodged in Tihar jail since April 2. The case pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 which was later scrapped. The case originated from a report presented by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena in July 2022, highlighting purported procedural deficiencies in the development of the policy.

