Sunita Kejriwal reads out jailed Arvind Kejriwal's another message with his picture in background | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sunita Kejriwal reads out jailed Arvind Kejriwal's other message with his picture in the background.

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, conducted a press conference on Thursday, April 4, where she shared a message from the jailed chief minister. In the message, Arvind Kejriwal urged AAP MLAs to visit their constituencies daily and address the concerns of the people to ensure they do not face any hardships during his absence.

“Arvind Kejriwal has sent a message to all MLAs: ‘Just because I am in jail, the people of Delhi should not suffer in any way. Every MLA should visit their area every day and discuss people’s problems and sort them out’,” Sunita Kejriwal conveyed during the press briefing.

The press conference follows AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s release from Tihar jail after six months, during which he visited Sunita Kejriwal in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal, currently in Tihar jail under judicial custody until April 15, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case related to the now-abolished Delhi excise policy.

Sunita Kejriwal’s emerging voice in politics

While Sunita Kejriwal remained distant from politics during her husband’s tenure, she has recently made three impassioned video statements. In her latest video on March 29, she initiated the ‘Kejriwal ko Aashirwad’ campaign, urging people to support her husband.

During a digital media briefing, Sunita Kejriwal highlighted her husband’s battle against corruption and authoritarianism, calling for public support through blessings and prayers.

To facilitate communication, she provided two WhatsApp numbers (8297324624 and 9700297002), encouraging people to send their messages, blessings, or prayers to the AAP national convenor, promising to relay them to Arvind Kejriwal.

Also read | Sanjay Nirupam hits at Congress leadership post-expulsion, says 'party directionless, has 5 power centres'