Arvind Kejriwal to move confidence motion in Delhi Assembly today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi news: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will seek vote of confidence in the Assembly today (February 16). The announcement came days after he alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tried to poach Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and topple his government.

"I will bring the vote of confidence in Delhi Assembly today," Kejriwal said in a post on X in Hindi. However, he did not specify the reason behind the move.

The AAP is likely to raise the issue of repeated summons to CM Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case. The enforcement directorate (ED) on Wednesday sent the sixth summon to him for questioning in the case, a party source said.

The AAP has repeatedly alleged that the multiple summonses are an attempt to crush the party by arresting Kejriwal and toppling the government in Delhi. The budget for 2024-25 will be presented by Finance Minister Atishi in the Delhi Assembly's Budget session, began on February 15 and will end on February 21.

The government will also table its outcome budget and Delhi's economic survey report during the session, officials added.

