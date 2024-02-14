Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal, LG Vinai Kumar Saxena flag off 350 e-buses

Follow us on Image Source : X New e-buses added to the DTC fleet

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena flagged off 350 e-buses today, for the national capital. The Delhi government's electric bus fleet will increase to 1,650, with 350 electric buses being added to the fleet on Wednesday.

"350 e-buses were flagged off today. With this, Delhi now has 650 e-buses. Delhi has the highest number of e-buses in India," said Kejriwal after launching new buses.



Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot posted about the new additions on X.



"Tomorrow, at 11 am, we are dedicating the next lot of 350 ''Zero Emission, Zero Noise'' electric buses to Delhi''s public! With this addition, we take our e-bus fleet to a record 1650, the 3rd largest in the world, only after Chinese cities and Santiago. The @ArvindKejriwal govt is on a sprint like never before, to a greener Delhi!" he said on X.

"350 electric buses were flagged off today. This will play a crucial in controlling the pollution in Delhi. We are confident that initiatives like these will help in controlling the pollution in Delhi," Saxena said.

According to an official, the old buses are being phased out and electric ones are being inducted. In November, 500 electric buses were added to the fleet, taking the number of such buses in the national capital to 1,300. According to the Delhi government's plan, electric buses should account for 80 per cent of the fleet by 2025.

