Kejriwal to make explosive revelation in Delhi court tomorrow, announces wife Sunita in her second presser

Delhi liquor policy scam: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita on Wednesday said that her husband will reveal the truth regarding the Delhi excise policy case in court tomorrow (March 28). She also said that he will reveal where the money of the scam is and also provide evidence.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the ED on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded to the agency's custody till March 28.

Addressing a press conference, Sunita Kejriwal claimed that no money was found in multiple raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sunita Kejriwal on ED raids

She highlighted that over the past two years, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted over 250 raids but has not found any money. She clarified that only Rs 70 thousand were found during the raid at their house. Kejriwal intends to disclose the whereabouts of this money and provide evidence to the nation.

"The ED has raided the residences of several Delhi ministers but couldn't find a single penny. In the so-called liquor scam, ED has conducted more than 250 raids. They are searching for the money of this so-called scam. They have found nothing yet. Where is the money? Arvind Kejriwal has said that he will reveal everything in the court on March 28. He will reveal where the money of the liquor scam is. He will also provide proof," she said.

Kejriwal has diabetes: Sunita

"Two days ago, he directed Delhi Minister Atishi to resolve the water and sewer-related issues. What wrong did he do? The Centre has filed a case against Arvind Kejriwal even for this. Do they want to finish Delhi? Do they want to destroy Delhi? Do they want the people to keep suffering? Arvind Kejriwal is very pained by this," said Sunita Kejriwal.

Sunita mentioned that she visited Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday evening and expressed concern about his health, noting his diabetes and fluctuating sugar levels. "I met Arvind Kejriwal in jail yesterday, he has diabetes and his sugar level is not under control. However, his determination is strong," she said.

