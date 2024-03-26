Kejriwal in ED custody: Delhi CM from jail issues direction to Health Ministry, says Saurabh Bhardwaj

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in the ED custody, has instructed the Health Ministry to look into the medicine supply in the Mohalla clinics across the national capital, cabinet minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said. Kejriwal (55) was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday from his official residence in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. A court on Friday sent the AAP national convenor to the central agency's custody till March 28.

Health minister while addressing the presser said, "Even from the ED custody, Delhi CM is worried about the health care of the state... He is worried that because he is jailed, the people of Delhi should not suffer because of it... The CM has received information that people are facing difficulties in the tests carried out at the Mohalla clinics. He has directed me to take steps to resolve this... I want to ensure the people of Delhi that even of your CM is in jail, he is only thinking about you..." Kejriwal has said that the people of Delhi should not suffer due to his going to jail, he added. According to Saurabh Bhardwaj, CM Kejriwal has said that steps should be taken in this matter by making medicines and tests available free of cost in all hospitals and mohalla clinics.

"Gherao" the PM's residence

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai had earlier announced plans to "gherao" the prime minister's residence on Tuesday to protest against Kejriwal's arrest. Rai had also said that "mega protests" would be held nationwide. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy on March 21. He is in the agency's custody till Thursday. The AAP national convenor is accused of soliciting kickbacks from liquor traders in exchange for favours, the central agency has claimed. The ED has also accused Kejriwal of being the "kingpin and key conspirator" in the now-scrapped policy, in collusion with AAP leaders, ministers and other persons.

The AAP will hold the 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' campaign and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not resign from his post, the party decided in a meeting held on Sunday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held the meeting to decide its future course of action in the aftermath of party national convenor Kejriwal's arrest in the excise policy case.