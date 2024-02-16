Delhi CM to visit Alipur fire site, to meet injured today as death toll reaches 11

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Alipur, the site where a massive fire broke out on Thursday claiming the lives of 11 people, on Friday. CM Kejriwal is expected to visit the site at 11:30 am and also meet those injured in the incident at the Lok Nayak Hospital.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Alipur Police Station after a fire broke out at a paint factory yesterday killing 11 people including a woman. "4 people have suffered injuries, including a police constable. Further investigation underway," said a Delhi Police official.

A search operation is underway to find those still missing. "A search operation is underway after a fire broke out at a Paint factory in Alipur yesterday, killing 11 people. As per the Director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg, "2 more persons are likely trapped."

Initially, seven people died had been killed. The death toll increased to 11 on Friday. Meanwhile, four people have sustained injuries in the fire, that broke out in a paint factory located at Dayalpur Market in Alipur, a fire official said.

Director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg said that the search operation at the incident spot that went on throughout Thursday night will continue on Friday as two more persons are feared trapped inside the rubble.

He said that there was also a blast inside the godown due to which the walls of the building collapsed trapping the labourers inside.

"We got a call at 5:25 that there was a fire in a factory. We immediately sent four fire tenders which were nearby and later sent two more. It was a congested area and it was a paint factory. When paint catches fire, it is difficult to douse it and unfortunately, I think there were some cans of thinner because there was a blast, due to which the fire spread to some nearby houses in front and also to a de-addiction centre," Atul Garg said while speaking to ANI on Friday.

