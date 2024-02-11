Sikkim: 3 dead, 20 injured after milk tanker rams into crowded fair

Follow us on Image Source : X Snapshot from the video of the accident

At least three persons died and around 20 got injured after a milk tanker rammed into a fair in Ranipool, Sikkim on Saturday evening.

According to Gangtok DM Tushar Nikhare, the tanker rammed into three cars which were parked at the fair.

"Tambola program was going on in Ranipool at around 7.30 in the evening. During the program, a speeding truck stormed into the crowed due to which 3 people died. About 20 patients have been admitted to the hospital. They are undergoing treatment. The Sikkim government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the deceased. The state government will bear the cost of the treatment of the injured. An investigation is underway," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

Also read: 'Delhi Chalo' call: 3 Union ministers to hold second-round talks with protesting farmer leaders on Feb 12