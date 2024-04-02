AAP MLAs converge at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to meet his wife Sunita Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, virtually addresses a press conference.

In a show of support and solidarity, all members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gathered at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to meet his wife, Sunita Kejriwal. Kejriwal has been incarcerated in Tihar jail until April 15 in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.

Sunita Kejriwal takes charge

Since Arvind Kejriwal’s detention, his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, has taken on a more prominent role, actively engaging with the media and questioning the reasons behind her husband’s detention. She has expressed concerns over the lack of concrete evidence presented against him and the motives behind his imprisonment.

Nationwide outcry

The apprehension of Arvind Kejriwal has sparked protests across the country, with various political parties, aside from the ruling BJP, criticizing the central government’s actions. AAP leaders have been vocal in their condemnation of Kejriwal’s arrest, stressing the need for unity and resilience in the face of adversity.

Saurabh Bharadwaj’s statement

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj compared Kejriwal’s arrest to the colonial era, emphasising that the current situation instills fear in people and raises serious concerns for the nation. Despite the arrests of key leaders, including Kejriwal, Bharadwaj affirmed that the party remains steadfast and resolute.

Legal troubles

Arvind Kejriwal was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with alleged money laundering related to Delhi’s excise duty policy. He has been remanded in judicial custody until April 15.

