AAP ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj detained amid protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Delhi Police detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday. This comes before the hearing on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea in the Supreme Court over his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Atishi is Delhi's Education Minister whereas Bharadwaj is the Health Minister.

Earlier, AAP leaders stated that it was a desperate move by the BJP to silence the opposition's voice ahead of the elections. "They did not have any questions for the Delhi CM. Because elections are around the corner, the BJP is scared, it is nervous. and a strong voice of the opposition, who would question the Prime Minister, just to shut that voice, the Chief Minister of Delhi has been arrested," Bharadwaj said. He further stated that the BJP stands exposed in the electoral bonds case, in order to bury that and divert the attention of the people, the Delhi Chief Minister has been arrested.

AAP terms Kejriwal's arrest as BJP's 'political conspiracy'

Terming the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister as the BJP's "political conspiracy," Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi said that it is the first time that a sitting CM has been arrested by the Central government. "It is the first time that a sitting CM has been arrested by the central government. Even the Jharkhand Chief Minister resigned before his arrest. In the country's history, it is the first time that after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, the national convenor of a national party has been arrested. Arvind Kejriwal's arrest is the BJP's political conspiracy," Atishi said while addressing a press conference.

Who is Atishi? Know about her

Atishi, a prominent member of the Aam Aadmi Party, is widely recognized for her significant contributions to Delhi's renowned education reforms. Born in 1981, to Delhi University professors Vijay Singh and Tripta Wahi, Atishi received her primary and higher education in Delhi.

Her pivotal role in the transformation of educational institutions in Delhi has earned her acclaim. Atishi is credited with spearheading efforts to enhance the infrastructure of Delhi government schools, establish school management committees in compliance with the Right to Education Act, enforce regulations to curb arbitrary fee hikes by private schools, and implement the innovative 'happiness' curriculum. These initiatives have had a profound impact on the educational landscape of Delhi, underscoring Atishi's dedication to improving the quality of education for all.

Who is Saurabh Bharadwaj? Know about him

Saurabh Bharadwaj represents the Greater Kailash constituency in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. He also served as the Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board and Minister of Health, Urban development and water. Bharadwaj was born in New Delhi and completed his early schooling from the city. He shot to fame in 2014, when he claimed to hack a look-alike machine similar to the Electronic voting machine(EVM) allegedly used by the Election Commission. Later, the AAP used the hacking by Bhardwaj to substantiate its claims of EVM tampering during recent elections.

Delhi excise policy scam case

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP. The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

