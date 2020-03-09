Monday, March 09, 2020
     
Headless body of woman found in Uttar Pradesh village

The headless body of a Muslim woman was found in Arhgarha village under Rupaidiha Police Station in an agriculture field of Arhar.

Bahraich Published on: March 09, 2020 16:02 IST
representational image

The headless body of a woman was found in Arhgarha village here on Monday, police said. Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said, "The headless body of a Muslim woman was found in Arhgarha village under Rupaidiha Police Station in an agriculture field of Arhar."

"She was wearing a burqa and green coloured salwar. The woman's head is missing," he added.

Mishra said a team has been formed to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

