Woman found dead outside her apartment in Kolkata

A woman in her twenties was found dead outside her apartment in South Kolkata on Wednesday morning, police said. Sweety Sutradhar was found lying in a pool of blood on the floor of a common passage between the two buildings in a housing complex at Poddar Nagar area of Jadavpur, they said. "She was declared brought dead when taken to a hospital. We are interrogating her husband, a senior police officer said.

An investigation has been initiated, he said.

The woman along with his husband was living in the apartment for last four months, police said.

