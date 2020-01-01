Wednesday, January 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime News
  4. Woman found dead with throat slit in Chandigarh hotel

Woman found dead with throat slit in Chandigarh hotel

A woman hailing from Punjab's Sangrur was found dead with her throat slit at a local hotel here on Wednesday, police said. The woman identified as Sarabjit Kaur was found dead by the hotel staff, they said. Preliminary investigation revealed that she had checked in the hotel in the Industrial Area here along with her friend Maninder Singh on December 30.

PTI PTI
Chandigarh Updated on: January 01, 2020 18:40 IST
Woman found dead in Chandigarh hotel (Representational image)
Image Source : FILE

Woman found dead in Chandigarh hotel (Representational image)

A woman hailing from Punjab's Sangrur was found dead with her throat slit at a local hotel on Wednesday, police said. The woman identified as Sarabjit Kaur was found dead by the hotel staff, they said. A preliminary investigation revealed that she had checked in the hotel in the Industrial Area here along with her friend Maninder Singh on December 30.

According to the CCTV footage, suspect Maninder was seen leaving the hotel on December 30 night. Both were in a relationship for two years, according to the police.

While the victim was a nurse, the suspect had left his job in Chandigarh three months ago, police said. A murder case has been lodged against the suspect, police said.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News