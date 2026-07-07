Champat Rai's first reaction on Ram Temple row: 'Allegations against me baseless, truth will come out soon'

New Delhi:

Champat Rai, the former chief of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, on Tuesday issued his first public response to the controversy surrounding donation theft at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. In an open letter to "Ram bhakts", Rai rejected the accusations against him as "baseless" and said he will respond in detail after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submits its final report.

In the letter shared on X days after resigning as the general secretary of the trust, Rai said discussions over the alleged theft during the counting of donations from the temple's donation boxes have been ongoing since June 6, 2026, and that he has personally faced several allegations in connection with the matter. He said he had deliberately maintained silence until now.

Referring to the SIT probe, Rai said a preliminary report prepared to examine the alleged irregularities involving the temple trust had now entered the public domain, despite being intended as a highly confidential document.

He said he would address every allegation point by point after the SIT submits its final report, expressing confidence that "the truth will come out" once the investigation is complete.

Defending his integrity, Rai said he was deputed to Ayodhya by the organisation in October 1991 and has served as a full-time pracharak for the past 45 years. He added that his public life has always been "an open book" wherever he has worked and conveyed his respectful greetings to everyone.

Ram Temple trust confirms Champat Rai, Anil Mishra's exit

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Tuesday confirmed that former General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra are no longer members of the Trust, ending speculation over their status.

Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri said the resignations of Rai and Mishra were accepted during the Trust's meeting on Monday, following which they officially ceased to be members.

The Trust is expected to decide at its next meeting on July 22 whether to appoint Krishna Mohan, a retired Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer, as the permanent successor to Champat Rai as General Secretary.

SIT finds systematic donation theft at Ram Temple

The Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged theft and embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple has found repeated instances of employees allegedly concealing cash during the counting of offerings, while also flagging serious lapses in security and oversight at the temple complex.

The SIT's preliminary report has been submitted to the trust. Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the trust, treasurer Govind Dev Giri said the findings were presented before the trustees but were neither discussed nor debated, as the investigation is still ongoing.

According to the report, CCTV footage recorded between April 27 and June 5 allegedly captured employees inside the counting room hiding bundles of currency notes and loose cash in their clothes, pockets, shoes and other places on multiple occasions. The SIT identified around 70 such suspicious incidents, suggesting that the alleged thefts were not isolated but part of a recurring and systematic pattern.

The investigation also highlighted major violations of prescribed security protocols. It found that staff members were not frisked while entering or leaving the counting room, personal belongings were not adequately monitored, donations from multiple collection boxes were counted together, and there were serious deficiencies in the documentation and verification of cash and other valuables.

The preliminary report has named six individuals whose prima facie involvement has been established: Avinash Shukla, Anukul Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey and Ram Shankar Mishra. All six, along with two other accused, have already been arrested in connection with the case.

The SIT said nearly Rs 78.94 lakh was recovered from some employees before the investigation formally began. It also recorded the recovery of around Rs 2.25 lakh from the counting room on June 4.

The report further revealed that scrutiny of the accused employees' bank accounts showed cash deposits and financial transactions disproportionate to their declared sources of income, prompting the SIT to recommend a detailed financial investigation.

In addition to fixing responsibility on the accused employees, the SIT also questioned the trust's internal monitoring mechanisms, citing significant shortcomings in security arrangements, CCTV surveillance, adherence to standard operating procedures, staff frisking and supervisory oversight, which it said created conditions that enabled the alleged theft and embezzlement of donations.

Also read: Who is Krishna Mohan, Ram Temple Trust's interim general secretary set to replace Champat Rai?