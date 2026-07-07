Suryakumar Yadav clears the air on false viral statement, wishes Indian team 'the very best'

New Delhi:

Former Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday broke his silence regarding a fabricated statement, which went viral on social media in his name. He clarified he did not make or authorise any such statement and urged fans not to believe or share any unverified information.

Suryakumar, who led India to their T20 World Cup title, was replaced as captain by Shreyas Iyer and was also axed from the squad for the UK tour and the Asian Games squad. Earlier today, the former captain took to X (previously Twitter) to deny a fake statement attributed to him. The statement in question claimed Yadav was hurt for ‘not giving any clarity to his future’, felt he had not received the ‘respect he deserved’ after his contributions to the Indian team and had no choice but to accept the reality that ‘they didn't need me anymore.’

SKY dismisses false statement, backs T20I team and teammates

In his post, Yadav denied making the viral remarks and urged users not to believe such claims, while extending his support for Indian Cricket and his teammates. "I’ve also noticed a statement being circulated online that has been falsely attributed to me. I want to make it clear that I have not made or authorised any such statement. Please don’t believe or share unverified information", Yadav wrote.

He further added that his support for the team would always be louder than any false attributions. "My support for Indian Cricket, my teammates, and the game will always speak louder than words falsely attributed to me."

The right-handed batter clarified that he harbours no hard feelings and extended his support to the team. "I'm very happy for the team and wish them nothing but the very best, always. I know the boys are giving it their all, and they will always have my support."

'A special word for Vaibhav'- SKY hails teenage prodigy

SKY’s message held a special place for the young batter, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who debuted during the second T20I against England, becoming the youngest Indian to debut in international cricket. Congratulating the IPL star, he wrote, "A special word for Vibhav- you’re at the start of what promises to be a very exciting journey. Enjoy every moment and keep making the country proud."

(This article is written by Vipashana Thakur. She is an intern with India TV).