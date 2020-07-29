Image Source : FILE Woman commits suicide, husband, mother-in-law booked for harassment

A woman committed suicide by allegedly consuming a poisonous substance as she was fed up of being harassed by her husband and in-laws for dowry, police said on Wednesday. The 24-year-old woman died during treatment on Tuesday at a government hospital in Choumela town of Jhalawar district.

Nain Kanwar wife of Vikram Singh, resident of Dolisarna village allegedly consumed poisonous substance at her home on Tuesday afternoon reportedly after a domestic brawl, DSP and Circle Officer (CO) Gangdhar Brijmohan Meena said.

The police have lodged a case of abetment to suicide and dowry harassment against the woman's husband and her mother-in-law and handed over the body to the family after postmortem, he said.

The woman had married Singh around eight years ago, he added.

The woman's family members, who live in a nearby village, accused her husband and in laws of torturing, physically assaulting and harassing her for dowry, the officer said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage