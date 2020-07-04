Kanpur Encounter: Rs 50,000 bounty on Vikas Dubey, gangster behind killing of 8 policemen

Image Source : AP Gangster Vikas Dubey, accused in Kanpur firing case in which 8 police personnel were martyred.

The Uttar Pradesh police has announced a bounty of Rs 50,000 on Vikas Dubey, the main accused behind the killing of 8 brave police personnel in Kanpur encounter. The criminal is also accused in over 60 cases linked to murder, robbery, and charged under Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. Vikas Dubey, previously, was also accused in the murder of BJP leader Santosh Shukla in 2001 when he was serving as Minister of State but was acquitted. Dubey has also been charged for crimes such as attempt to murder and land grabbing cases.

According to sources, over 20 police teams are now searching for Vikas Dubey and so far 12 people have been arrested. The arrests have been made on the basis of the call history of Vikas Dubey as all the suspects had conversation with the criminal in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, it is also being suspected whether Vikas Dubey was given a tip-off about police action by one of the cops. The investigation is being done by the Special Task Force (STF) and police.

The police teams investigating the case are suspecting that Vikas Dubey may have been informed about police action in advance as some cops numbers have surfaced in Dubey's call history. Station Officer at Chaubepur Police station Vinay Tiwari, home guard are also being interrogated over suspicion of giving tip-off to Vikas Dubey.

